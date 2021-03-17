Carl Lindner: A belated valentine for We Energies

A (Belated) Valentine for We Energies
Just to say we're watching
all the things you do,
like how the coal ash you create
is one big toxic stew —
arsenic and mercury,
and lead is in it too.
You wet it down in open pits
and let it soak and leach.
And when the bluff collapses,
it contributes to our beach.
The rest — all heavy metals —
you spill into our lake,
poisoning our water
for short-term profits' sake.
And thank you for the coal dust
you distribute far and wide,
throughout southeast Wisconsin,
no matter those who've died
from cancer, or the children
struggling to breathe free
those you've helped get asthma
bronchitis, emphysema —
and, of course, our parents,
the many elderly,
who don't enjoy their golden years
living with COPD.
So don't pretend we're "neighbors"
until you show you care.
Transition to renewables!
It's time to clear the air.
Carl Lindner
Racine
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.