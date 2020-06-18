Carl Lindner: $75 million in found money for We Energies

Recent testimony by an independent economic analyst at a rate case hearing in Madison revealed that Wisconsin ratepayers are paying an unnecessary $75 million each year for energy. That's because it would cost $75 million less to purchase available renewables from the Midwest Independent System Operator than to operate the South Oak Creek power plant.

What might happen if We Energies shut down the South Oak Creek plant?

Air quality in the region would improve. This would lower the rate of respiratory illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and COPD. This would result in less suffering, longer life expectancy, and reduced health-related expenses throughout southeast Wisconsin.

We Energies would save $75 million. Every year.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We Energies could use this money to begin the transition to solar and wind energy.

We Energies could use the money to begin phasing out the larger plant at Elm Road.

We Energies could use it to train its workers for the clean, renewable energy economy, while maintaining workers' wages during the transition.

We Energies could "buy out" all workers close to retirement age..

Or…