Dear Editor: As fears and fights regarding the causes and solutions of climate change escalate, I'm concerned that attacks or demands that imply wrongness of others (and rightness of self) will energize resistance and chaos (as many teachers of higher consciousness and evolution have shared). I (and they) believe that we must first calm our inner climate of judgment, blame, victim, entitlement, demands, attachment and self-righteousness in order to synergize with people, planet or collective energies (physically and metaphysically).
While I acknowledge that reducing human carbon emissions will help, I (and many) believe that climate change is more impacted by cosmic and earth core cycles, plus the human energy emissions from our thoughts, feelings, attitudes and beliefs, i.e., our inner climate.
Carl Landsness
Madison
