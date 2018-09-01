Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING TODAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, GREEN LAKE, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, MARQUETTE, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, OZAUKEE, AND WASHINGTON. * UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL COULD RESULT IN AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING TODAY. FORECAST RAINFALL TOTALS HAVE BEEN ON THE DOWNWARD TREND THOUGH, SO CONFIDENCE IS NOT AS HIGH IN THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE DAY. * THE ADDITIONAL RAINFALL MAY FALL ON AREAS THAT HAVE RECENTLY HAD RIVER FLOODING AND LINGERING LOCALIZED URBAN AND RURAL FLOODING. THESE WET CONDITIONS WILL RESULT IN A FASTER RESPONSE TO HEAVY RAINFALL, AND QUICKER DEVELOPMENT OF FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&