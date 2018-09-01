Dear Editor: I was quite awed by (and resonated with) Bennett Jester's op/ed "Grading hinders student learning, but there are solutions." I was very good at getting good grades (valedictorian of East High and near the top of two elite universities), but lost sight of true learning and soul-serving contribution. Ditto when I entered competitive ranking in my career. Both led to a massive midlife meltdown with severe consequences to self and others — having no idea who I was and what was truly important.
I hope those obsessed with achievement, achievement gaps, test scores and competitive grading take note.
Carl Landsness
Madison
