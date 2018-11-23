Dear Editor: As many Democrats feel mandated (with tiny majority votes) to push their "progressive" programs back on the Republicans, I cringe at the consequences (starting with the pushback from Republicans). I felt sick and enraged as I voted for Democrats with such attitudes of arrogance and self-righteousness, voting Democrat only because I was MORE concerned about what Republicans would do with total power.
Only by transcending such "spiritual narcotics" and surrendering to a higher power, purpose and perspective (e.g.. soul) do I find any hope for humanity.
Carl Landsness
Madison
