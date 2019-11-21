Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel's column, "A tale of two eras of Wisconsin government," reminded me of Democratic Sen. Gaylord Nelson and Republican Gov. Warren Knowles collaborating to co-create Earth Day in 1970.
Could we use Earth Day's 50th anniversary (next April) to catalyze a paradigm-shifting healing and synergizing of planet, people and polarizations, exploring more soul-serving (vs. ego-driven) ways to be, do, relate, resolve, serve and steward? Balancing and synergizing head and heart, inner and outer, self and other, people and planet, physical and metaphysical Transcending the juicy allure of ego narcotics like judgment, blame, attachment, arrogance, self-righteousness and victimhood?
Carl Landsness
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.