Dear Editor: I feel sick about about the consequences of approving the currently popular proposal for the county jail. It painfully reminds me (as a recovering left-brain engineer and fixer) of my own well-intended fixes of the ego that destroyed my career and marriage. Only by surrendering my precious ego pride and intellect to a higher power, purpose and perspective (e.g. soul) did I find some semblance of sanity, serenity and serendipity (and sometimes stunning synergy).
And only by such surrender by a critical mass of leaders and citizens do I feel hope for this issue, or humanity's huge issues in general.
Many teachers of consciousness suggest that those situations or people that trigger us (e.g. offenders) actually reflect more about ourselves that needs examining, healing and shifting (than about those we judge as "bad" or "broken"). A story that gives me hope on this is here.
You may say that I'm a dreamer.
But I'm not the only one.
Carl Landsness
Madison
