Carl Landsness: City should bill activist groups for property damage

Dear Editor: Does the city plan to bill or ask for reparations from Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage for the damage to downtown businesses?

While I empathize with the pain and anger behind the violence, I believe it does not serve them or the city any good to free them of responsibility.

I see avoidance of responsibility (and not holding people responsible) as a major ill in this city, along with addiction to other ego narcotics (e.g. judgment, blame, punishment, arrogance, indulgence, self-righteousness, clinging, guarantee and victimhood).

Do We The People have the courage to champion a new and higher way of being, doing, relating, resolving, serving and stewarding?

Carl Landsness

Madison

