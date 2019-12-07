Dear Editor: As I've grappled with the F-35 controversy the past year, I've cringed at the co-dependent paradox that We The People have co-created with conflicting ideologies, institutions and longings, especially when ego-driven pride, fear and intellect take charge (that can justify ANYTHING) vs. soul-guided courage, wisdom and humility.
I wonder if Wisconsin can build on our legacy as America's laboratory of democracy and bipartisan birthplace of Earth Day (plus Madison's isthmus legacy as a place of peace and reconciliation for Native Americans) to catalyze and model higher ways to resolve such conflicts, and calm the fears fueling massive military, police and intelligence spending and support.
Carl Landsness
Madison
