Dear Editor: Thank you for the editorial about accepting Medicaid. Gov. Evers is right in wanting to accept it. Speaker Vos and his cronies are flouting the will of 70% of Wisconsin’s people. Vote blue in all future elections.
Carl Cronquest
Cadott
