Candace Diaz: We need detailed updates and a plan from elected officials

Dear Editor:

Dear Elected Officials in Wisconsin:

Thank you for the updates and for your work! We all understand that this is an unprecedented event, however; we are looking to you and our elected officials to not only give us advice, but to start offering a plan or some type of action forward.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

What is the strategy moving forward? To give people money and hope this goes away because we are all sitting in our homes? We need some answers, some direction and some leadership.

Can we get the multi-million dollar pharmaceutical companies to pitch in? Can we get the multi-million dollar labs in our state to coordinate their efforts and get tests to every citizen so that we can start to understand the REAL numbers here? How about a serology test for all citizens? That would be worth reading about at this point.

I am an older adult. My kids are in their 20s. Their friends are starting to get VERY restless. I'm wondering what is really going to happen there too. They will be starting to rebel soon if there is no news but "wash your hands," "cover your coughs" and stay safe at home.