Dear Editor: MGE spokesperson Steve Schultz is quoted as using the term “active transition” in regards to MGE converting to clean energy in a recent interview. Oh wait, he must referring to the company’s “Framework for the Future” being promoted on their website? The framework that pledges to commit to 80 percent clean energy by 2050.
Interesting use of words to describe the extremely sluggish pace that MGE is moving, considering that the governor of Wisconsin has committed to 100 percent clean energy by 2050.
MGE needs to put its money where its mouth is! Coal is a 20th-century mode of electricity and continues to pollute and destroy our air, water and public health. With clean energy becoming increasingly affordable while coal continues to become more expensive, this isn’t a choice between economics and environment. Take a closer look at what our Madison utility is committing to and decide for yourself if this is a “Framework for the Future” or not. Call MGE today and ask them to support clean energy for Wisconsin!
Candace Diaz
Madison
