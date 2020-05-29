Candace Diaz: Don't rush planning for Oscar Mayer Special Area

Dear Editor: Look closely at the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan. It’s moving rapidly through committees on the fast track to approval. However, the first signs that perhaps we need to slow things down a bit came at a recent Board of Park Commissioners meeting.

There are a LOT of questions that the project’s lead planner, Dan McAuliffe, was at a loss to clearly answer at a the May 13 meeting. Several options related to the conservation of the 30 acres of land owned by the Hartmeyer family trust were presented to the Board members. There were two additional concept plan options presented to the Board. Options that could be more equitable and ecologically feasible than the current proposal.

Option B (20 acres) was presented by Alder Abbas, a champion for District 12. Option C was presented by "Friends of Hartmeyer Natural Area" which includes saving at least 30 acres of remnant wetland/upland in an effort to create an urban conservation area. City plan has 14 acres of "green space".

The review of these options led to a final motion that would allow for more information to be gathered for a more informed decision-making process. The vote was almost unanimous, with five out of six Park Commissioners voting to not adopt the plan, and to ask Eric Knepp, Superintendent of Parks, to provide more information.