Dear Editor: As a member of Generation Z, the idea that my life could be cut off due to the decisions of corporations is horrifying and should not be my reality. Every day, I face both the harmful emissions that dictate our future and also the social media posts and campaigns from people who are trying to make a difference, to little avail. No matter how strong-willed we students are, our politicians and business leaders need to make the necessary changes to save our future before it is too late.
NASA recently published an article stating that in the next few decades the world will be subjected to increased heat waves, stronger hurricanes, an ice-free Arctic Ocean and many more disastrous events. I urge you to make small changes in your own life, such as recycling or reducing your plastic usage, and I urge you to call and write to your Congress members in order to help ensure laws are put in place to prevent climate change. But most of all, I urge you to consider the future if we don’t make changes and the standard of living we would subject ourselves to in the sad, gray world we would create.
Camille Simmons
Monona
