 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cameron Clark: Gallagher supports international conservation programs

Cameron Clark: Gallagher supports international conservation programs

Dear Editor: If the pandemic has made one thing clear, it is that the U.S. must invest in long-term solutions that support the best interests of our economy and our national security. Today’s global, interconnected society demands similarly global policies — particularly those that support our economy here in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s natural resource industries face considerable economic threats from counterparts abroad. When illegal producers and harvesters around the world practice deforestation, overfish, and otherwise skirt sustainability laws to sell their products at artificially cheap prices on the global marketplace, Wisconsin producers suffer.

Thankfully, the U.S. government has the opportunity to stabilize the global markets for Wisconsin products by supporting international conservation programs, which help ensure responsible management of natural resources abroad. These same programs also support enforcement efforts surrounding wildlife trafficking, a dangerous source of funding for terrorist and criminal organizations.

Wisconsin conservatives understand the need to protect local industries from foreign threats and keep U.S. troops safe. International conservation is a forward-thinking investment in protecting these interests. We are fortunate to have representation in Washington like U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher who recognizes the need for responsible U.S investments abroad that protect our nation’s economic and national security.

Cameron Clark

Neenah

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics