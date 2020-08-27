Cameron Clark: Gallagher recognizes need for responsible investments abroad

Dear Editor: If the pandemic has made one thing clear, it is that the U.S. must invest in long-term solutions that support the best interests of our economy and our national security. Today’s global, interconnected society demands similarly global policies — particularly those that support our economy here in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s natural resource industries face considerable economic threats from counterparts abroad. When illegal producers and harvesters around the world practice deforestation, overfish, and otherwise skirt sustainability laws to sell their products at artificially cheap prices on the global marketplace, Wisconsin producers suffer.
Thankfully, the U.S. government has the opportunity to stabilize the global markets for Wisconsin products by supporting international conservation programs, which help ensure responsible management of natural resources abroad. These same programs also support enforcement efforts surrounding wildlife trafficking, a dangerous source of funding for terrorist and criminal organizations.
Wisconsin conservatives understand the need to protect local industries from foreign threats and keep U.S. troops safe. International conservation is a forward-thinking investment in protecting these interests. We are fortunate to have representation in Washington like Rep. Mike Gallagher who recognizes the need for responsible U.S investments abroad that protect our nation’s economic and national security.
Cameron Clark
Neenah
