Dear Editor: Chet Thompson’s Oct. 6 anti-biofuel column attacks the president’s recent promise to American farmers. It echoes the same misleading claims about ethanol we hear again and again from the oil lobby, but simply repeating a lie doesn’t make it true. Hard-working families and rural communities across the state are counting on the administration to uphold the law and restore integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard. Wisconsin is one of the nation’s top ethanol-producing states, and the industry supports roughly 20,000 jobs and generates over $4 billion in economic impact.
Small refinery exemptions from the Environmental Protection Agency have destroyed over 4 billion gallons in ethanol demand. The EPA has not reallocated those gallons as required by law. The recent closure of ethanol and biodiesel plants across the Midwest was a direct result of these handouts, destroying the vital markets that Wisconsin’s farmers count on, including my family.
That is why President Trump’s recent promise to take action has offered hope to so many rural communities. It would ensure that blending targets are met each year, as required by law, without gallons vanishing from the market through secret exemptions. By accurately accounting for those gallons, we can restore rural America and keep family farms on the land, which supports strong communities.
The EPA must honor President Trump’s promise, reject oil-backed misinformation campaigns, and put biofuels back to work for Wisconsin.
Cal Dalton
Endeavor
