Dear Editor: Jim White is a passionate community organizer who will bring more people into the political process. He is the right choice for District 2 Alder.
I met Jim after a Dane Dems meeting last fall. He was asking for canvassers, and I volunteered. After my first canvassing shift, Jim asked how it went and paid close attention to my feedback. He asked what I did and what brought me to Madison. I remember being surprised by how personable he was, how he genuinely cared what I had to say. He thanked me for helping and asked whether I could canvass again.
So I volunteered again. And again. Jim was invariably there — working, making calls, making more canvassing materials. He stayed late most nights. I met other volunteers whose stories resembled my own. Some had canvassed before, some hadn’t, but now they were regulars. Jim had gotten them involved too. It truly felt like what we were doing mattered.
That’s what strong communities need: people who will reach out and include others, who will inspire them to take action, who will make them feel like participating matters. Because it does. And that’s what Jim will continue to do as alder.
Jim got me involved, and I’m not alone in that. On April 2, vote Jim White for District 2 alder.
Cade Bauer-Showers
Madison
