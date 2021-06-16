Cécile Stelzer: GOP is not working for Wisconsinites

Dear Editor: With their refusal to accept federal monies for health care, consistently tightening the public education budget, not to mention the lawsuits over gerrymandering, these yahoos are really not working for Wisconsinites. They are totally unresponsive to the needs of their constituents. I do not see one that is worth keeping in power.
The Medicaid expansion cost us, the constituents $1.5 billion. That is money we will never see again. It would do a lot of good for health care, rural broadband, education ...
As far as being fiscally responsible by "saving" us $13 billion since 2011, I don't see that. My taxes have stayed virtually the same, and I'm no longer getting any refund from the state.
The tax cuts have been very unevenly spread. As usual, it seems to be the richest that have filled their coffers and the rest of us left to pinch pennies.
Those folks are not working for us. They must be removed.
If, to boot, and as it is rumored, they want to invite a private firm like the Cyber Ninjas to disenfranchise Wisconsinites when the results of the elections are not to their liking, they will have to face people in the streets.
Cécile Stelzer
Wisconsin Rapids
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.