Dear Editor: I'm asking all Democrats and Republicans and the President Trump to vote today to pass the following legislation:
1. Open the government within 24 hours.
2. Immediately issue back pay checks.
3. For any future shutdowns, all elected government officials would also not be paid.
4. Give all DACA immediate citizenship
5. Require all illegal immigrants to re-register, be given eight years of temporary citizenship and allowed to stay in the U.S. if they have no other convictions in this country. Define a pathway to citizenship. Allow immigrants to serve in military.
6. Re-unite all immigrant children with their parents within 30 days.
7. Include standard voting rights and registration for all Americans that all states must follow.
8. Authorize $10 billion for border security technology to help secure our borders, stop drug smuggling and sex trafficking. Require the president to spend out existing border security funds.
9. Permit the president to negotiate with the border landowners of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona to sell their land to the federal government. After this is accomplished, authorize $1.75 billion for more "walls."
10. Let the president give his State of the Union!
Oshkosh
