Dear Editor: Let's call this $40 tax what it really is. Include all of the programs that it will be spent on.
How can we tax all of the out-of-towners that use every thing that people who live in the city pay for?
If they issue $40 gift cards to the unfortunate, I think senior citizens and military veterans should be given the same benefits.
This city will be forcing good people out of the city because they can't afford the fee and/or are sick and tired of things being forced upon them that the majority do not want!
Byron Degenhardt
Madison
