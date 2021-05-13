Bruce McClellin: One-track thinking hampers commuter trains

Dear Editor: Inadequate infrastructure is passively preventing the arrival of commuter trains in our southern Wisconsin region. The railroads forged the American empire, but their one-track thinking had an unintended result.
What’s the problem? A prime requirement for commuter rail service should be to connect the region’s two largest cities: Madison and Janesville. That seems easy. Wisconsin’s state-managed railroad track connects both cities — but that track cannot be used by commuter trains.
Why not? Competition for track access is a factor. The track network includes branch line connections to the main line in Madison and near Janesville. The main line itself turns away at a junction outside Janesville. The journey between the two cities should continue along a single track, but it won’t. The way forward is the path to gridlock.
Commuter rail service would be impossible because one track is not enough. A major commuter rail system requires multiple trains. Without a second track, no train can pass another.
Adding parallel track to the main line would not be the best solution because a different issue must be considered as well.
That issue is the 30-plus miles separating Janesville from Madison — and the need for speed. A faster multi-track bypass route — with overpasses and without sharp turns — can inspire more people to commute by train.
Passenger railroad agencies depend on fares to cover their operating expenses. That old cliché, “time is money,” fits nicely in the business plan. Just don’t expect the railroad to build the bypass. It owns the trains, not the track.
Bruce McClellin
Madison
