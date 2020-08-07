Bruce Longfield: Whose finger do you want on the nuclear button?

Dear Editor: The upcoming presidential election, has become less about domestic policy and more about the international perception of America’s ability to provide stability and to continue to act as a counter balance to the Chinese and Russian quest for world dominance.
Donald Trump’s aggressive foreign policy is reminiscent of the “Teddy Roosevelt/Big Stick” era. His foreign policy is seen by republicans as keeping China and Russia in check.
Joe Biden and Democrats see President Trump as being too confrontational for the “can’t we all just get along” folks.
The stark difference between the two candidates forms the backdrop to the November election.
The question no one dares to ask is, “Who do we want with their finger in the nuclear button?"
In this nuclear age, can Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, whose mental health has been frequently called into question, project the required level of foreign policy awareness, to make Americans and the free world confident that he will project a clear and unambiguous statement of U.S. policy towards the ongoing acts of aggression from China, Russia and other adversaries?
If you don’t know where you are or when you got there, should you be president? Democrats counter by offering competent vice presidential candidates. This is simply an acknowledgement of the reality of Joe Biden’s lack of fitness for the most important job in the world.
Trump vs. Biden. Which finger will be on the nuclear button (how did we get to this point in terms of our choices)?
Bruce Longfield
Middleton
