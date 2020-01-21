Bruce Longfield: It's easy to work on decency if you're earning a living

Dear Editor: It's easy to focus on decency and other lofty social issues regarding the human condition, when you have been given the ability, opportunity, education, money or other life benefits that allow you that freedom. People who can afford to buy and pay off a house and send their kids to college, also enjoy the freedom to focus on things other than where their next meal is coming from. For many, opportunity only comes from having a job with good pay and benefits. Voting for a strong economy means employment and a decent wage. That focus gives a person a chance at having a home with a paid off mortgage and educated children, and maybe a good life. That is a good first step on the path to decency.
Bruce Longfield
Middleton
