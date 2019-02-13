Dear Editor: Is Amy Klobuchar a bad boss? We know the 30-odd percent who support Trump, the worst boss in the history of the planet, don’t consider that important in their presidential decision-making.
Sen. Klobuchar swatted those claims to the side in an interview yesterday. Apparently many of her staff were spirited away by the Obama White House. Several staffers returned at the end of the Obama administration. Her chief of staff has been around for five years.
The bosses I respected the most in my work life were the men and women who held me to their highest expectations. I worked hard, grew the most, and progressed up my career ladder. Outsiders aren’t able to easily evaluate a working environment, but the facts Klobuchar shared about her staff impress me as a place that is a launching pad for professionals who want challenges and career advancement.
Bruce Kahn
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.