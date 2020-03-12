Bruce Jamison: Here's what you can do to fight climate change

Dear Editor: Thank you for Dave Zweifel’s column about the silver lining Carol Phelps found at COP 25. That she came away with a positive message brought some small comfort to me and the many in our community who are alarmed about climate change. It feels good to know so many — now a majority of both Democrat and Republican voters — who see the problem and are ready to do something about it.
The near future is grim. Those paying attention know we must act now to keep it from getting much worse. It will take more than changing light bulbs and planting a trillion trees. Currently U.S. citizens support a government that does all it can to thwart any serious effort to confront this crisis. With our votes this year we can instead be proud citizens of a country that leads the world with innovative solutions.
A good place to start is to pass a bill that would cut emissions by at least 40% in 12 years and 90% by 2050, encouraging innovative solutions while growing the economy and benefiting lower income families. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (see energyinnovationact.org) also provides incentives for other countries to follow suit — allowing the U.S. to claw back some of its reputation as a world leader. It isn’t a panacea, but it is a good start and leaves room for other legislation to follow.
The bill has 80 cosponsors in the House. You can act now even before you vote by asking Rep. Mark Pocan to join them.
And if you, like Carol, would like the company of those who understand we are all in this together, join citizensclimatelobby.org — you’ll find several chapters in the Madison area.
Bruce Jamison
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.