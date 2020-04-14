Bruce Grau: Medicare for All is the best health care guarantee

As a health care worker the coronavirus crisis has got me scared and thinking.
I am scared for my very dear friend. She makes rounds in a New York City hospital, a city where one person is dying every 10 minutes from the virus.
My fellow nurses are dying from it. Their cries to the government for more protective gear and ventilators go unheard.
My own residents in the nursing homes are suffering from lack of connection with family.
A husband asked me what we could do to keep his demented wife of almost 60 years from forgetting him in his absence.
Millions are being sacked and lack any emergency funds.
Then I think, this shouldn't be happening in the richest country on earth.
In the last 30 years I have seen care of human beings replaced by care of the bottom line.
The industrial strategy of "Lean and Green" has resulted in closures of hospitals, bare-bone staffing levels, and a modicum of ventilators and antiviral vaccinations.
It's impossible for a skeleton to strike down a bear.
Our country spends twice as much on health care than any developed nation, yet its outcomes are inferior to theirs.
Bernie Sanders is the only presidential candidate who believes the business of healthcare should be about meeting people's needs.
His Medicare For All comprehensive health plan covers every American always, without co-pays, premiums and deductibles.
Medicare For All will be funded by a progressive tax, saving thousands for the average worker.
Yale states Medicare for All will save up to $450 billion and 70,000 lives annually, superior to plans like public option.
I think a vote for Medicare for All offers the best guarantee that health care is treated as a right and that frontline workers receive what they need.
Bruce Grau
Wausau
