Bruce Grau: Medicare for All is the best health care guarantee

As a health care worker the coronavirus crisis has got me scared and thinking.

I am scared for my very dear friend. She makes rounds in a New York City hospital, a city where one person is dying every 10 minutes from the virus.

My fellow nurses are dying from it. Their cries to the government for more protective gear and ventilators go unheard.

My own residents in the nursing homes are suffering from lack of connection with family.

A husband asked me what we could do to keep his demented wife of almost 60 years from forgetting him in his absence.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Millions are being sacked and lack any emergency funds.

Then I think, this shouldn't be happening in the richest country on earth.

In the last 30 years I have seen care of human beings replaced by care of the bottom line.

The industrial strategy of "Lean and Green" has resulted in closures of hospitals, bare-bone staffing levels, and a modicum of ventilators and antiviral vaccinations.

It's impossible for a skeleton to strike down a bear.