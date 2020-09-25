Bruce Calhoun: Scott Walker is lost in Trump's world

Dear Editor: The only thing I agree with Scott Walker on is what he said in the very first sentence of his recent column: "The difference between the two parties' conventions was night and day." After that Walker becomes lost in Trump’s world.
Imagine being lost in Trump’s world
Firmly believing he is a great leader
Walking around with so much nonsense in your head
And so much bile in your heart
Thinking that day is night
And night is day
Utterly unaware that you’ve been led astray
Thoroughly convinced that you are right
Bruce Calhoun
Dodgeville
