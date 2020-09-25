 Skip to main content
Bruce Calhoun: Scott Walker is lost in Trump's world

Dear Editor: The only thing I agree with Scott Walker on is what he said in the very first sentence of his recent column: "The difference between the two parties' conventions was night and day." After that Walker becomes lost in Trump’s world.

Imagine being lost in Trump’s world

Firmly believing he is a great leader

Walking around with so much nonsense in your head

And so much bile in your heart

Thinking that day is night

And night is day

Utterly unaware that you’ve been led astray

Thoroughly convinced that you are right

Bruce Calhoun

Dodgeville

