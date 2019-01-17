Weather Alert

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... .SNOW WILL BEGIN SPREADING ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON, CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT, THEN TAPER OFF QUICKLY FROM WEST TO EAST OVER INLAND AREAS BY SATURDAY MORNING. HOWEVER, DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOWFALL KICKING IN, WE SHOULD SEE THE SNOW CONTINUE ACROSS THE FAR SOUTHEAST THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT. TRAVELERS SHOULD BE AWARE THAT HIGHER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL OCCUR SOUTH AND WEST OF WISCONSIN, SO IF YOU'RE HEADING INTO THOSE REGIONS BE PREPARED FOR SLOW AND DIFFICULT CONDITIONS. SNOW AMOUNTS OF AROUND 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IN THE WINTER STORM WATCH AREA, WITH AMOUNTS DIMINISHING QUICKLY TO THE NORTH. MILWAUKEE, RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES COULD SEE 6 TO 8 INCHES DUE TO THE LAKE EFFECT. BRISK NORTHEAST WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WILL CAUSE SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...IOWA AND DANE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&