Dear Editor: The Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act recently introduced in the House and Senate would assess a fee on fossil fuels entering the marketplace and distribute that revenue to households in equal monthly dividends.
The carbon dividend would provide extra cash to households having below-average carbon footprints. Lower-income households have smaller carbon footprints on average. The dividend will stimulate the economy by providing cash to households inclined to purchase immediately needed goods and services rather than put their money at risk in stock market speculation.
The carbon fee, meanwhile, would gradually increase the price of each household’s carbon footprint, providing incentive to try low-carbon alternative products and services. We all tend to respond to price signals, even when we have extra cash in our pockets.
However, if low-income households are constrained by factors beyond their control, the carbon dividend will provide relief from energy price increases.
Consider this example of the impact of this bill. Many people like to drink beer. If the price of imported beverages is adjusted to account for carbon emissions from shipping beverages thousands of miles, people will buy domestic beer as an acceptable substitute available at lower prices. As people reduce their subsidization of the carbon emissions of international shipping, local jobs will be created.
The Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act is sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats. It will promote innovation in the energy sector, likely leading to abundant clean electricity. In addition to stabilizing greenhouse gas concentrations in the Earth’s atmosphere, it will reduce negative health impacts of fossil fuel combustion in local communities.
Please write to your members of Congress and ask them to support the Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act. Sen. Ron Johnson is someone who especially needs to hear from you.
Bruce Beck
Madison
