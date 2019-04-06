Dear Editor: There is a bill in Congress to take a key step toward mitigating climate change. It is HR 763, the Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act, co-sponsored by 14 members of the House of Representatives, including one Republican. This bill would put a price on fossil fuel carbon emissions, while protecting low-income households with a monthly carbon dividend distributing all the fee revenue in equal amounts to each American. Economists recommend a carbon fee to send a predictable price signal to ripple through the entire fossil fuel-based economy, favoring energy innovations, as well as conservation of carbon-sourced energy. The carbon fee and dividend program this bill would establish is designed to last approximately 30 years, reducing emissions 90 percent from their 2016 level by the year 2050.
In our economy, people make decisions every day that affect carbon emissions. While engineers are designing energy systems for vehicles, consumers are making choices between light bulbs, animal products, modes of transportation and places of residence. All these can have implications for carbon emissions, which are often unknown to everyday decision makers.
However, people do pay attention to prices. When a product price increases, they begin to explore alternatives. Moreover, it is easier for friends to talk about opportunities for price savings, rather than discuss the carbon emissions implications of their personal decisions. HR 763 has many helpful features. For example, administrative costs will be low because the federal government is already taxing and tracking fossil fuels, and because the IRS already knows, for many of us, which bank account we want our dividend checks deposited in.
Bruce Beck
Madison
