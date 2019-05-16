Dear Editor: The Fourth National Climate Assessment, issued in 2018, includes a description of how our air quality is at risk, directly and indirectly, due to the combustion of fossil fuels. According to the assessment, more than 100 million people in the United States live in communities where air pollution exceeds health-based air quality standards. Poor air quality increases the incidence of adverse respiratory and cardiovascular health effects, including premature death. Risks include increased exposure to wildfire smoke, ground-level ozone, particulate matter and increased airborne pollen allergens due to climate change.
Because there are relatively few fossil fuel producers, these influential people are easily able to collaborate with each other and politicians to protect their profits with public subsidies and lobbying messages. Meanwhile, the millions of citizens who want to protect air quality are disadvantaged by their own very large numbers. Individuals who attempt to improve air quality by reducing their carbon footprint are on a fool’s errand when they act alone. The situation requires a collective effort, but this is difficult to accomplish when millions and millions of people need to coordinate and act together to improve air quality.
The "Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act" (HR 763) is a key step toward achieving effective collective action on problems caused by fossil fuels. This bill would create a price signal (plus carbon dividends) that would persuade citizens to gradually reduce their carbon footprints together, in favor of clean energy alternatives. The bill would accomplish this in an equitable manner, and on an effective climate-saving timetable. The health benefits of improving the quality of the air we breathe would be good for people.
Ask Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan to join the co-sponsors of the bill.
Bruce Beck
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.