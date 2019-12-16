Bruce Baker: Preventative action level requirement only applies to groundwater

Dear Editor: I was one of the authors of the groundwater law that contains the Preventive Action Level (PAL) requirement. First, it should be understood the PAL only applies when the containment is found in groundwater. It is not a standard used for health protection. The PAL is a small percentage of the health standard. The PAL requires the source of a regulated contaminate to take preventive action to prevent the groundwater concentration from rising to the health standard. This action is necessary because groundwater contamination at the health standard is very difficult, if not impossible to cleanup, as opposed to surface water. It is very problematic and expensive once it is in the ground. The law prevents groundwater from being contaminated up to the health limit before any thing is done. There is a lot more flexibility about what action would satisfy the PAL requirement as opposed to the regulatory health standard.
Bruce Baker
Oregon
