Bruce A. Johnson: Some suggestions for Madison's public golf courses

Dear Editor: I read with great interest the story on the deficiencies of the four Madison municipal golf courses, which together lost close to a million dollars in 2019. Considering the decreasing interest in golf as a participatory sport overall, I have some suggestions as to the future of the public courses.
1. Sell Yahara Hills to the Ho-Chunk Nation, who could rebuild it and add it as an attraction to their casino.
2. Sell Monona Golf Course to developers, who would then create a new-urbanism development not unlike Grandview Commons, with the caveat that there be significant numbers of affordable units included.
3. Take the money generated by these sales and use it to improve Odana Hills and Glenway. Use the leftover money for Bus Rapid Transit or other needs in Madison that are far more pressing than rebuilding a golf course.
Who's with me?
Bruce A. Johnson
Madison
