Dear Editor: The proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line is a necessary improvement to our ever-aging electrical grid. This line will ensure improved reliability, promote a balanced energy market, and help us tap into clean renewable energy from local sources for our Wisconsin homes and businesses.
The electrical grid we rely on each day is more than 50 years old, and more than 640,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines across the country are at full capacity. This means, as our electrical grid continues to age, there is an ever-growing potential for reliability issues.
There are over 1,700 megawatts of wind energy being developed in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa and right here in Wisconsin, and this line will give Wisconsin access to this untapped energy source.
The cost of wind energy is down 67 percent since 2011, and some of the best untapped wind resources in America are available right here in Wisconsin. While Wisconsin has less installed wind capacity than our neighboring states, more wind resources are being developed right here in Wisconsin, like the Quilt Block Wind Farm where I work as the operations manager. This is a great opportunity to bring clean, renewable energy into Wisconsin, and help create many new jobs just like mine, across our great state.
Not only will the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Line improve reliability, it will increase our capability to deliver low-cost renewable energy to Wisconsin. Not to mention this line will reduce the need for costly upgrades on 13 lower voltage lines, saving roughly $151 million alone.
Brodie Dockendorf
Cuba City
