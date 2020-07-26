Brittany Isidore: Keep medical billing between insurers and providers

Dear Editor: Upon my recent emergency room visit, the most pressing thing on my mind was getting access to the best medical care. The last thing on my mind was whether my insurance company would consider my doctor “in-network” or whether I would receive an unexpected bill. Which, to my surprise, I did.
Sadly, surprise medical billing after emergency room visits are increasingly common. In the past two years, one in five insured adults had an unexpected medical bill from an out-of-network provider. This is simply unacceptable. Patients shouldn’t suffer because insurance companies decide not to reimburse doctors and medical facilities for treatment.
This problem will increase if insurance companies convince Congress to pass “rate-setting” legislation. A better option is available that removes patients from the middle of billing disputes. Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) is a bipartisan proposal utilizing a neutral third-party to determine the fair-market value for medical care in billing disputes. States like Texas and New York have instituted IDR and have seen a decrease in surprise bills.
Too many people are struggling financially during this unprecedented time. Let’s keep the focus on the root problem, eliminating surprise medical billing by keeping billing between insurers and providers.
Brittany Isidore
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!