 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Briony Foy: I'm voting for Biden because I love this country

Briony Foy: I'm voting for Biden because I love this country

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson claimed that “the other side is not in love with this country.” I wrote to him and said it was precisely because I love my country that I was voting for Joe Biden.

Briony Foy

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Carl Lindner: Cookies to die for

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Opinion

Brian Berninger: Cancel trick-or-treat for safety's sake

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics