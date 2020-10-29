Briony Foy: I'm voting for Biden because I love this country

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson claimed that “the other side is not in love with this country.” I wrote to him and said it was precisely because I love my country that I was voting for Joe Biden.
Briony Foy
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!