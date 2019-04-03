Dear Editor: Madison alders, urged by student organizers to take action on climate change, passed a plan for Madison’s operations to become carbon neutral by 2030, as well as a resolution that endorses federal legislation on the Green New Deal. With plans for zero carbon emissions and supporting the GND, our alders sent a strong message to the local, state, and federal levels that the people are demanding a radical transformation of our city’s, and hence our nation’s, energy, public transportation, and water infrastructure.
We are fortunate to have alders who are responsive to us, as seen with a unanimous vote that empathizes with our demands for drinkable water, breathable air, and healthy communities, which are currently imperiled by fossil fuels.
Now, as Madison embarks toward 100 percent clean energy sources, why does Madison Gas & Electric still boldly call itself “your community energy company,” while 88 percent of their energy comes from fossil fuels? Somebody must be asleep at MGE because I don’t think they heard the message our alders delivered on our behalf. We want 100 percent clean energy for the sake of our lives and the natural environments we cherish. MGE needs to move toward this by getting out of the Columbia and Elm Road coal plants.
Madison Gas & Electric has negligent plans, though, that prioritize profits over people. To gain public favor, MGE runs marketing campaigns for their clean energy sources, but they’ve recently blocked a shareholder resolution that asks for a roadmap for 100 percent clean energy. While MGE’s actions don’t align with their words, we are forced to continue paying for the rising cost of fossil fuels they primarily and recklessly burn. We are paying far more than just an expensive monthly gas and electric bill, though. We are paying MGE with our health, water and air.
Briant Novinska
Madison
