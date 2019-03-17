CT Letter to the Editor Submission

Type Your Letter: Each year, millions of animals endure painful, often unnecessary experiments in the name of research and education. Many of these animals are deliberately sickened over long periods and left to suffer without anesthesia or die without euthanasia. This happens despite modern technology that often makes such tests less scientifically accurate and less cost-effective. We urge researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to take the suffering out of science. It's not only possible; it's time. Learn more on the Humane Society's website.

Brian Wales

Madison

