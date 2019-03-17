CT Letter to the Editor Submission
The submission id is: 2668
Contact Information
First Name: Brian
Last Name: Wales
Address: 127 Butler Street
City: Madison
State: WI
Zip Code: 53558
Phone: (608) 279-7945
Email Address: Kickboy7214@aol.com
Occupation: Teacher
Organization:
Your Letter
Type Your Letter: Each year, millions of animals endure painful, often unnecessary experiments in the name of research and education. Many of these animals are deliberately sickened over long periods and left to suffer without anesthesia or die without euthanasia. This happens despite modern technology that often makes such tests less scientifically accurate and less cost-effective. We urge researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to take the suffering out of science. It's not only possible; it's time. Learn more on the Humane Society's website.
Brian Wales
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.