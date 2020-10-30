Brian Mueller: MMSD building referendum is only a Band-Aid

Dear Editor: Support Madison students and strong public schools by voting no on the building referendum. Why invest $280 million in four dilapidated high schools that should all be torn down? Our students deserve better!
The $70 million investment in each outdated school would retrofit the buildings to structures that might have been appropriate 50 years ago, but which do not meet 21st century learning standards. Take West High for example, where student enrollment is over capacity by almost 10%. The referendum would not sufficiently address this overcrowding. Nor would it create a visionary space: no commons for collaboration, no video or audio production labs, no additional studio art space, no space for technical education such as welding or additional automotive lifts, no additional fields or even a track.
Verona recently constructed a state-of-the art high school with all of these features and more for $150 million. Sun Prairie will soon break ground on a new high school, and Middleton is in the midst of adding to theirs. The only way that Madison can compete and retain families in our district is to get more for our tax dollars. We can do this by building new environmentally sustainable and welcoming structures instead of trying to rehabilitate four crumbling beasts.
MMSD should mediate a deal with the city and take over some of the insolvent golf courses. Use Glenway, Odana and Yahara Hills to construct visionary schools. Or buy land near Lacy Road where the student population is growing. At a time when many residents have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, the district must ensure that the two requested referendums’ significant increase in taxes of $470 on the average home of $311,000 will best serve our students in the long term, not just be a Band-Aid on four incurable sores.
Brian Mueller
Madison
