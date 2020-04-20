Brian Hendricks: Wisconsin deserves leaders who listen

Dear Editor: The events that unfolded on Election Day showed Wisconsin Republicans’ true priorities. It’s clear now that their loyalties lie with their donors and special interest groups — not their constituents. The one consideration Republicans neglected was the one that mattered most — the safety of Wisconsin voters.

There are many qualities often attached to the definition of a “leader.” People often see leaders as standing tall, speaking loudly, being bold and definitive. But there is another, less-mentioned skill that is essential for elected officials — the ability to listen.

Republicans neglected to listen to Wisconsin voters on Tuesday, and thus exhibited a severe lack of leadership. A legislator’s ability to listen to their constituents' concerns and passions is of far greater importance than any legislative initiative or policy enactment. Failure to do so is indicative of nothing more than shallow self-interest and an inability to effectively serve the state.

Republicans failed to listen to both objective evidence and guidance from Gov. Evers. But most of all, they failed to listen to the voices of Wisconsin voters.

This behavior showed a lack of leadership that ought not be rewarded this November. Wisconsin deserves leaders who will listen to what they want and need.