Brian Heller: No surprise a D.C. lobbyist doesn't recognize Wisconsin now

Dear Editor: The unintentional irony is thick in the guest column from the elite D.C. lobbyist, Janis Lazda. Little wonder that Mr. Lazda doesn't recognize small-town Wisconsin, being so enmeshed in the D.C. political black hole. He lives in a million-dollar townhouse in D.C. and works as a lobbyist. Just as Mr. Lazda doesn't recognize Wisconsin anymore, I don't see anything of Wisconsin in his column. Common sense is probably not something D.C. lobbyists have much time or attention for, even if they could recognize it. Before looking askance at the state of his childhood, Mr. Lazda should reflect on the poison that his chosen field has wrought in this country and ask himself what he can do differently to make it better.
Brian Heller
Madison
