Dear Editor: A recent column in the Cap Times includes this description: "The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is a nonpartisan political organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government."
This is demonstrated false by the content of the column. Advocating for gun control measures proven ineffective (assault weapons ban) is a strictly partisan position based on ideology and opinion. The Justice Department studied a raft of gun control measures in early 2013 and concluded an assault weapons ban is "unlikely to have an impact on gun violence.” This is consistent with a prior study by the National Institute for Justice of the 1994 federal assault weapons ban, which found that "the ban’s effects on gun violence are likely to be small at best and perhaps too small for reliable measurement."
All available evidence shows that restrictions of this kind accomplish no measurable public benefit. Therefore, they have no rational basis. Advocacy for an assault weapon ban is a Democrat political objective. Being unsupported by any evidence, the League of Women Voters' maintenance of this position demonstrates that the League is in fact a partisan advocacy group. The Cap Times should not support the fiction that the League of Women Voters is anything else.
Brian Heller
Madison
