Brian Heller: If Walker opponents were right in recall, so are Trump supporters now

Dear Editor: I had to laugh at state Sen. Chris Larson's column, "When America Almost Fell." The funny part was this line: "For one party to overthrow the results of an election simply because their candidate didn’t win is nothing short of a coup."

This is a perfect example of irony, given that Larson was a vocal supporter of the effort to recall Gov. Walker. That was literally an attempt by one party to overthrow the results of an election because their candidate didn't win. Did he forget? Perhaps a bit of self-reflection would help Sen. Larson gain some perspective. If it's right for one side, it's right for the other.

Brian Heller

Madison

