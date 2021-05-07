Brian Heller: Evidence doesn't support gun proposals

Since the editorials on gun control are piling up, it is time to get some facts out for the people.
It may surprise people to learn that Wisconsin already has laws that allow law enforcement to get involved when an individual is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Anyone advocating for new "extreme risk protection orders" (which are typically lacking in due process) needs to specifically explain why Chapters 51 and 55 of the state statutes are inadequate. Wisconsin has well-developed laws around mental health issues and mental health crises that already cover what gun control advocates claim to support. If better knowledge of Wisconsin's mental health laws were more common, polls would likely show significantly less support for superfluous "ERPO" proposals.
The second major gun control push from the governor is for "universal background checks." Again, the facts in this area are not widely known, which makes public polling on the question worthless. Multiple studies from both academia and government researchers show that criminals do not acquire guns through means that would be subject to these "universal" background checks. Neither the governor nor the Legislature have presented any evidence that this proposal would have any effect whatsoever on crime and violence in Wisconsin. The evidence that is available suggests that the proposal would have no beneficial effect.
The governor, Rep Robyn Vining, Sen Melissa Agard, and all the activists who push for gun control present impassioned emotional arguments without evidence. It's time for activists to put aside their ideological agendas and accept that public policy should come from evidence, not emotion. There is no evidence to show that expanding background checks and curtailing due process accomplishes any public safety benefit. These proposals should be dismissed completely.
Brian Heller
Madison
