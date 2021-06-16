Brian Heller: Cherwitz gun column has nothing to do with 'logical thinking'

The Richard Cherwitz opinion column was pretty flagrant in being dishonest. The headline and column tout "logical thinking" and "rationality," but his opinion makes use of neither of those things. An assault weapons ban has no rational basis, but Cherwitz accuses the court of "spurious reasoning."
In the most recent year, as in every year, all rifles combined account for less than 3% of all homicides. "Assault weapons" are typically classified as rifles. So when discussing assault weapons, we're talking about some fraction of about 2.5% of all homicides. Blunt objects still are used to kill more people than rifles, and what the FBI calls "personal weapons" — hands, fists, feet - are used to kill significantly more people than rifles. That's right, more people are punched and kicked to death every year than are murdered with rifles. And knives account for four times as many murders than rifles.
Let's forget the lie that regulating assault weapons has anything to do with public safety. Not only is there no rational argument for it, every bit of evidence that exists says that such regulation will not improve public safety at all.
Cherwitz may have a degree in rhetoric, but he unfortunately actively participates in "the onslaught of persuasion not grounded in rationality and logic" with his own completely unfounded opinions. If we were to rigorously apply rationality and logic to the question of firearms, every assault weapons ban would be laughed out of existence immediately. Cherwitz' dissembling only muddies the public discourse further.
Brian Heller
Madison
