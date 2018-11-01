Dear Editor: Since I lived in several other states over the years, it perplexes me why Wisconsin's taxes are so high compared to some other states. It's not as if other states lack roads, libraries, police, hospitals, schools, and other public amenities and services. It's not even true that other, lower-tax states have old, crumbling school facilities; they do build big new buildings with excellent accommodations like theaters, dance studios, athletic facilities and the like.
Once I took the trouble to compare the annual budgets for two school districts of similar size, one in Wisconsin and one in another state. Classroom expenditures were actually very similar. It was other areas where the Wisconsin district had vastly higher costs.
This is not a message of one party versus another party. This is a message of perspective. It cannot fairly be said that Wisconsin government lacks adequate funding to meet the people's needs when other communities with similar public services have lower tax burdens. But is is fair to ask if Wisconsin taxpayers are getting the best value for their dollars, and if there ought not be more attention given to reallocating the funds we have to meet the greatest needs.
Brian Heller
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.