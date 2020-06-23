Brian Fries: We need a global COVID-19 response

Dear Editor: This year more than ever, we have seen how the health of the world is interconnected. A virus which began on the other side of the world has led to the deaths of over 110,000 Americans and caused tens of millions to file for unemployment. We need global leadership and cooperation to help prevent and prepare for future pandemics. We are also seeing the extreme effects of the pandemic in developing nations with famines and childhood deaths rapidly increasing. UNICEF warns of the possibility of an additional 6,000 deaths of children under the age of 5 a day due to the effects of COVID-19. I urge Rep. Mark Pocan to support increased international funding to combat COVID-19 globally. An investment in global health security is an investment in the health, security, and economic interests of all Americans.