Dear Editor: I read Paul Fanlund's April 19 opinion piece with sadness and disappointment. He references Jonathan Haidt's work, but clearly he has not read it, much less understood it. If he had, he would know that one of the problems we face in our bitterly divided country is that liberals have poor insight into their own values, and even less into the values of those they disagree with. Haidt noted that when you try to engage with liberals on values you are quickly having to deal with small-minded prejudices and stereotypes; Clinton's "deplorables" and Obama's "conservatives clinging to their guns and bibles."
Fanlund 's opinion piece continues in this vein. Haidt's work stresses that values differ, and no one group has a monopoly on wisdom or virtue. Liberal disdain and ridicule of conservatives may flatter vanities, but it is hardly productive. Do you want to make a difference or just feel smugly superior?
Brian Chapman
Brookfield
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.