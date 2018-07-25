Dear Editor: I have, for a long time, considered myself an independent voter. I have never particularly cared which party is in power as long as the roads that I’m driving on are maintained and the schools my children are attending are serving them well. I voted for Scott Walker hoping to see a change in the state I am so proud to call home. Eight years later, infrastructure projects are standing still, and school districts need referendums to gain funding. This stagnancy was not the vision I had for Wisconsin when I cast my ballot.
To combat this, I will be voting for Mahlon Mitchell for governor. He is the only candidate who can reach past partisan politics to get things done in our state. As a candidate, he has support not only from strong Democrats on the left, but also men and women who tend to vote Republican and feel left behind by the current administration. Mahlon understands that, although it may not seem like it in today’s political culture, we are all more alike than we are different.
There is no better candidate equipped to take on Scott Walker in the fall, and I am proud to have chosen Mahlon Mitchell to represent me.
Brian Campbell
Sun Prairie
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.