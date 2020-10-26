Brian Berninger: Cancel trick-or-treat for safety's sake

Dear Editor: Another important COVID-19 moment is here. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and our state Department of Health Services (DHS) are recommending traditional Halloween trick or treat not occur this year. Eleven Wisconsin cities and villages have cancelled it and a dozen have downsized it. Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHM&DC) differs from this view, but may change their mind.
It is important to note PHM&DC recommended “2 to 3 feet” to control the spread of the virus when the CDC was recommending 6 feet. PHM&DC is incorrect now too with their view of traditional trick or treat, and it could not be more important. Nationwide 214,000 people have died from COVID-19 and Wisconsin and Dane County are breaking records for its spread. Time is of the essence because the virus is both highly contagious and spread by people who are asymptomatic.
Partisan intimidation is a very powerful force nationally, in Wisconsin and in Dane County. It regularly interferes was commonsense decisions. Too many elected officials knowingly jeopardize not only things in nature, but the lives of their fellow human beings rather than trigger people’s misplaced anger.
But, elected officials have no excuse at this moment, because the CDC and DHS have made it clear what is best to do for the good of everyone now and into the future. PHM&DC was mistaken before with the most basic COVID-19 advice — social distancing, to the very serious detriment of who knows how many people.
Further, the example set by going forward with an event we know will result in the infection and death of people will have a negative long-term influence on children. We used to try harder to set the best example, and it is as important in life as it ever was.
Brian Berninger
Sun Prairie
